Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions: threat of ballistics

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of the enemy's use of ballistic weapons. We ask all residents of the capital to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters and stay there until the end of the alert - reported in Kyiv MVA.

At the same time, the Air Force reported a high-speed target in the Sumy region.

An air alert has also been declared in Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.

