Air raid alert across Ukraine due to missile threat

Around 4 a.m. on July 18, an air alert due to missile danger began to spread in Ukraine, which later covered the entire country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force, the air raid map.

Details

On Saturday, July 19, at 3:58 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv, and later in the Kyiv region and most regions of Ukraine, except for the western ones.

The Air Force reported the movement of missiles heading towards Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions.

Attention! Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the north-eastern and eastern directions! Threat of using aviation weapons for frontline regions! - stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later, an air raid alert was also declared in the western regions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian air defense has shot down about 25,000 "Shaheds" and almost 2,500 cruise missiles