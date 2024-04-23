Air Force warns of missile headed toward Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
The missile was headed for the Dnipro River, triggering an air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine, according to warnings from the Ukrainian Air Forces.
Details
"Missile to Dnipro!" - the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use in areas where air alert was declared.
Air alert is declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.
Addendum
Earlier today, Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro
