Air Force reports on air defense against reconnaissance drone in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported an air defense operation against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Odesa region, and the mayor warned of a potential ballistic missile threat from Crimea.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported air defense against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Odesa region, UNN reports.
Details
"Odesa region - air defense work on a reconnaissance UAV," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov warned in Telegram about the "threat of ballistics from Crimea".
Russia fired a missile in the direction of Odesa region at night: no casualties or damage6/18/24, 2:17 PM • 25324 views