Air Force reported the all-clear for ballistic threat after the "Oreshnik" threat

After reports of a threat of the enemy launching an "Oreshnik" type ballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the lifting of the ballistic threat, UNN reports.

Details

"The threat of ballistic missile use has been lifted," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

Monitoring channels reported that targets did not enter the territory of Ukraine and that there was no information about explosions.

"The enemy simulated the launch of a wonder weapon," commented Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on social media.

Recall

Earlier today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile after a warning about the threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine.

Russia likely has only a few Oreshnik missiles: British intelligence analyzed the strike on Lviv