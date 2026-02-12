Air Force reported the all-clear for ballistic threat after the "Oreshnik" threat

$43.030.06
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 4664 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 15650 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 58167 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 40818 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 53089 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 42136 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 34056 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29041 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 56785 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 33621 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 30981 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 5376 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 12266 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 18283 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 134 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 56812 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 50503 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 52077 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 61648 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 18351 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 28667 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 30384 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 30890 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 32113 views
Air Force reported the all-clear for ballistic threat after the "Oreshnik" threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the all-clear for the ballistic threat. Monitoring channels noted that the targets did not enter the territory of Ukraine, and Andriy Kovalenko called it an imitation launch.

Air Force reported the all-clear for ballistic threat after the "Oreshnik" threat

After reports of a threat of the enemy launching an "Oreshnik" type ballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the lifting of the ballistic threat, UNN reports.

Details

"The threat of ballistic missile use has been lifted," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

Monitoring channels reported that targets did not enter the territory of Ukraine and that there was no information about explosions.

"The enemy simulated the launch of a wonder weapon," commented Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on social media.

Recall

Earlier today, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a probable enemy launch of a medium-range ballistic missile after a warning about the threat of ballistic missile use throughout Ukraine.

Russia likely has only a few Oreshnik missiles: British intelligence analyzed the strike on Lviv09.01.26, 18:02 • 6204 views

Julia Shramko

