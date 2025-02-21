Air Force detects movement of enemy drones over Ukraine

Enemy UAVs were spotted in the country's airspace. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Dangerous drone activity has been reported in several areas of our country. The Air Force reported that unmanned aerial vehicles that took off from Chernihiv region are moving towards Kyiv region, which could pose new threats to the capital.

In addition, drones that started from Sumy region are crossing the border and approaching Poltava region. Other drones continue their journey and aim to fly through Cherkasy, increasing the level of danger for this region.

At the same time, a UAV was spotted flying from Zhytomyr region again, heading west to Rivne region.

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense works on enemy drones