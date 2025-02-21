ukenru
Air Force detects movement of enemy drones over Ukraine

Air Force detects movement of enemy drones over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127499 views

Enemy UAVs were spotted in Ukrainian airspace in several directions. The drones are moving from Chernihiv region to Kyiv, from Sumy region to Poltava region, through Cherkasy and from Zhytomyr region to Rivne.

Enemy UAVs were spotted in the country's airspace. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Dangerous drone activity has been reported in several areas of our country. The Air Force reported that unmanned aerial vehicles that took off from Chernihiv region are moving towards Kyiv region, which could pose new threats to the capital.

In addition, drones that started from Sumy region are crossing the border and approaching Poltava region. Other drones continue their journey and aim to fly through Cherkasy, increasing the level of danger for this region.

At the same time, a UAV was spotted flying from Zhytomyr region again, heading west to Rivne region.

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense works on enemy drones20.02.25, 22:13 • 53693 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyivKyiv region
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

