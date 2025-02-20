Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense works on enemy drones

Explosions are heard in Kyiv, air defense forces are targeting enemy drones, UNN reports.

Air defense is operating in the capital. Several UAVs are entering the city. Stay in the shelters! - said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The KCMA confirmed that air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the skies over Kyiv.

"Remain in shelters until the official signal to lift the alarm. Observe safety precautions," the KCMA added.

Add

The Air Force warned of the threat of Russian drones in Kyiv and a number of regions.