Air Force: 20 enemy drones and a missile hit locations in frontline areas, 40 UAVs shot down

Defenders of the Ukrainian sky on the night of August 17 repelled another insidious attack by Russian invaders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to official data, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from various directions.

On the night of August 17 (from 7:30 PM on August 16), the air attack was repelled by EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

A missile and 20 UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations in the frontline areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As of 09:00, air defense has shot down/suppressed 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. - reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 16, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 49 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.25 amount to 1,069,950 people.

On the night of Sunday, August 17, powerful explosions occurred in the Voronezh region of Russia.