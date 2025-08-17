Air Force: 20 enemy drones and a missile hit locations in frontline areas, 40 UAVs shot down

$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM • 43755 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 86365 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 58152 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 60614 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 55574 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 49800 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 245378 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213043 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167691 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154945 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
"Stab in the back": Ukrainian officials and experts commented for FT on the results of Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 16, 09:28 PM • 5682 views
Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Putin before the Alaska summit: Fox News released the textPhotoAugust 16, 11:18 PM • 4342 views
In the TOT of Donbas, the occupiers caused a sharp jump in drinking water prices - CNSAugust 16, 11:46 PM • 6320 views
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyedVideo02:15 AM • 25107 views
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW02:47 AM • 11448 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
August 15, 11:14 AM • 344399 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 298347 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
August 15, 09:48 AM • 302154 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 309334 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:49 PM • 387865 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 45291 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 38916 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 108413 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 176070 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 253212 views
Air Force: 20 enemy drones and a missile hit locations in frontline areas, 40 UAVs shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On the night of August 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M missile and 60 attack UAVs. A missile and 20 drones hit 12 locations in frontline areas, 40 UAVs were shot down.

Air Force: 20 enemy drones and a missile hit locations in frontline areas, 40 UAVs shot down

Defenders of the Ukrainian sky on the night of August 17 repelled another insidious attack by Russian invaders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to official data, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from various directions.

On the night of August 17 (from 7:30 PM on August 16), the air attack was repelled by EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

A missile and 20 UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations in the frontline areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As of 09:00, air defense has shot down/suppressed 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country.

- reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 16, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 49 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.25 amount to 1,069,950 people.

On the night of Sunday, August 17, powerful explosions occurred in the Voronezh region of Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Donetsk Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle