Air defense system operates in Kyiv region amid threat of enemy drones - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted in the Kyiv region. The air defense forces are actively working to neutralize the targets, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
Details
"Kyiv region: A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets," the Kyiv RMA reported on Telegram.
