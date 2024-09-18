Air Defense shoots down four Shahed drones in Mykolaiv region at night

Over the past day, air defense forces destroyed four Shahed 131/136 drones in Mykolaiv region. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details

Mykolaiv district: On September 17, the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community five times with FPV drones - at 07:30, 07:45, 16:06, 16:26 and 18:20. There were no casualties.

Bashtanka district: On the night of September 18 at 03:45 the enemy attacked with a cruise missile, preliminary of X-59 type. As a result of the attack and falling debris, a dry grass fire started on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The blast wave damaged agricultural machinery and destroyed the fence. There were no casualties.

