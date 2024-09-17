Seven Shahed kamikaze drones destroyed in Mykolaiv region

As of 07:00 am on September 17, seven Shahed 131/136 drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region over the past day. This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of September 17, at 02:37, enemy mortar shelling hit the waters of the Ochakiv community.

According to the district military administrations, there were no casualties. The situation remains under control, the services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

