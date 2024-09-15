Drone attacks repelled in Mykolaiv region, company damaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113905 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116656 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190045 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149077 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150348 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141828 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194167 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112316 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183437 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104947 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 41592 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 68798 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65124 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 37705 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 43871 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190045 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194167 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183437 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198854 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147962 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147366 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142635 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159157 views
Drone attacks repelled in Mykolaiv region, company damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49770 views

Hostile shelling and drone attacks were recorded in Mykolaiv region. Three Shaheds were destroyed, a food processing plant was damaged, but there were no casualties. The Kutsurub community was also attacked.

In Mykolaiv region, enemy shelling and drone attacks were recorded, which caused damage but no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on the night of September 15, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones. The falling debris damaged a food processing plant in Mykolaiv district, causing a fire in its warehouse. There were no casualties.

Kutsurub community was also attacked by FPV drones and artillery shelling on September 14 and at night on September 15. The enemy struck at 08:08, 15:15, 18:00, 18:47 and at night at 01:34 and 02:28. No casualties were reported as a result of the shelling.

Mykolaiv region under fire: car damaged, no casualties10.09.24, 07:54 • 30617 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

