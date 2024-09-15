Drone attacks repelled in Mykolaiv region, company damaged

In Mykolaiv region, enemy shelling and drone attacks were recorded, which caused damage but no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on the night of September 15, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones. The falling debris damaged a food processing plant in Mykolaiv district, causing a fire in its warehouse. There were no casualties.

Kutsurub community was also attacked by FPV drones and artillery shelling on September 14 and at night on September 15. The enemy struck at 08:08, 15:15, 18:00, 18:47 and at night at 01:34 and 02:28. No casualties were reported as a result of the shelling.

Mykolaiv region under fire: car damaged, no casualties