Air defense repelled a massive attack of 156 enemy UAVs on January 12: 135 of them were destroyed

On the night of January 12, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 156 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones. The attacks were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Arymorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The aggressor's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:00, 135 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones were shot down/suppressed by air defense in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

At the same time, 16 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed (fragments) falling at two locations.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, 219 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched 53 air strikes and carried out 2941 shellings.