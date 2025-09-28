Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capital
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast against enemy drones; residents are urged to remain in shelters. Earlier, the Air Force warned of a UAV threat to Kyiv.
Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region against enemy drones. Residents are asked not to neglect safety. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional military administration.
UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety.
Earlier, the Air Force noted the threat of UAVs and an increased threat to Kyiv.
Recall
On the night of September 28, explosions occurred in the Khmelnytskyi region. Earlier, a large-scale alert was announced throughout the country due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K.
In addition, Russian troops launched at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight, damaging a gas station and a private house.