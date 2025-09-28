$41.490.00
September 27, 04:24 PM • 14467 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 24932 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 61925 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 110321 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 46836 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 42588 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 38228 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 27041 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 56560 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 57916 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast against enemy drones; residents are urged to remain in shelters. Earlier, the Air Force warned of a UAV threat to Kyiv.

Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast: most targets are flying towards the capital

Air defense is operating in the Kyiv region against enemy drones. Residents are asked not to neglect safety. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional military administration.

UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your own safety.

- the message says.

Earlier, the Air Force noted the threat of UAVs and an increased threat to Kyiv.

Recall

On the night of September 28, explosions occurred in the Khmelnytskyi region. Earlier, a large-scale alert was announced throughout the country due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K.

In addition, Russian troops launched at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight, damaging a gas station and a private house.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv