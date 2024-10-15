Air Defense in Kyiv: repelling an attack by enemy UAVs
Kyiv is on air alert due to an attack by enemy drones. Air defense is actively working in Troyeschyna, and residents are urged to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.
Air defense against enemy UAVs is operating in Kyiv. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration , UNN reports.
Air raid alert continues! Air defense is in effect in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
Mayor Vitali Klitschko says enemy UAVs are over Troyeshchyna.
Earlier, it was reported that an air alert was declared in the capital.
