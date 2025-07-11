$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Air defense forces shot down a Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk region: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1800 views

Air defense forces shot down an enemy drone in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Air defense forces shot down a Russian drone in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Minus one drone. The enemy target over the region was destroyed by air defenders. This was reported by the Air Command. Thank you

– wrote Serhiy Lysak.

He also published a corresponding video.

Recall

On Friday, July 11, Russian occupiers killed a resident of Kherson. They attacked him with a strike drone. The man was riding a bicycle in the Dniprovskyi district of the city: the strike caused injuries incompatible with life.

UNN also reported that as of 8:00 AM, the number of victims of the enemy shelling in Kyiv increased to 28 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

