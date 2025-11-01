Air defense forces destroyed 206 out of 223 enemy drones overnight

On the night of November 1, Russian troops launched one of the largest drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy launched 223 unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force, the enemy launched 223 attack drones of the "Shahed", "Gerbera" types and other modifications from various directions - Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 140 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - reported the Air Force.

As of 09:30 AM, 206 enemy drones have been shot down or suppressed in the north, south, and east of the country.

Despite the effective work of air defense, 17 attack drones hit seven locations. The consequences are being clarified.

Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day