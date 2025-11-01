Air defense forces destroyed 206 out of 223 enemy drones overnight

$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
07:00 AM • 10113 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
06:00 AM • 15399 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 23883 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 39886 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 37849 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34560 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35800 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30391 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 53319 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
07:00 AM • 10116 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:56 AM • 46063 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Washington Post
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Air defense forces destroyed 206 out of 223 enemy drones overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

On the night of November 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 223 drones, of which 206 were destroyed or suppressed. Despite the effective work of air defense, 17 drones hit seven locations.

Air defense forces destroyed 206 out of 223 enemy drones overnight

On the night of November 1, Russian troops launched one of the largest drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy launched 223 unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force, the enemy launched 223 attack drones of the "Shahed", "Gerbera" types and other modifications from various directions - Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 140 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

- reported the Air Force.

As of 09:30 AM, 206 enemy drones have been shot down or suppressed in the north, south, and east of the country.

Despite the effective work of air defense, 17 attack drones hit seven locations. The consequences are being clarified.

Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day01.11.25, 07:21 • 2326 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine