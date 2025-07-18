Air defense forces are working near Kyiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN

Air defense forces are operating near Kyiv. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

The Air Force reported the movement of drones towards the capital.
Attention! Kyiv! Enemy UAVs are coming to you from the northeast!

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv.
