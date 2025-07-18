Air defense forces are working near Kyiv - mayor

Air defense forces are operating near Kyiv. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Air defense is working near the capital. Stay in shelters! - Klitschko reported.

The Air Force reported the movement of drones towards the capital.

Attention! Kyiv! Enemy UAVs are coming to you from the northeast! - the message says.

Additionally

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv.

