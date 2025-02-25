Air alert declared throughout Ukraine - SAR
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of enemy missiles. Four Tu-95MS strategic bombers launch cruise missiles from the Saratov region.
Due to the takeoff of enemy missiles, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Recall
Earlier, four Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched cruise missiles from the Saratov region. The Air Force urges Ukrainians to follow the messages and respond to the alarms.
Air Force: four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched cruise missiles25.02.25, 05:29 • 122695 views