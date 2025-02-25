Air Force: four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched cruise missiles

Enemy strategic aviation launched cruise missiles. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, at least four Tu-95MS bombers fired missiles from the area of the town of Engels in Saratov region.

The Air Force of Ukraine urges citizens to closely monitor official announcements and respond immediately to air raid warnings. In case of danger, it is necessary to take shelter.

Drones spotted over Ukraine: what areas are under threat of attack