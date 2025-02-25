Drones spotted over Ukraine: what areas are under threat of attack

Active movement of attack drones in the airspace of Ukraine has been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy UAVs targeting a number of areas, changing directions.

Mykolaiv region - a group of "Shahed" is heading west.

Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions - drones are moving to the northwest.

Kirovohrad region - UAV movement to the north is spotted.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions - the enemy has changed its course to the west and north.

Drones moving west and north were spotted in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Air defense forces are on alert and experts are monitoring the situation. Residents of the regions are asked to stay in shelters, respond to air raid warnings and not ignore the danger.

Russian army attacks Sumy with UAVs: one person killed