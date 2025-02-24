Russian army attacks Sumy with UAVs: one person killed

On February 24, in the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the city of Sumy with drones. A hit on a roadway was recorded. Two people were injured and one died. This was reported by the head of the Sumy MVA Serhiy Kryvosheenko and the Sumy City Council, UNN reports.



Details

According to preliminary information, the enemy army attacked the city with two Lancet drones. According to preliminary data, two people were injured and one was killed.

It is known that the drone hit the roadway. The roof of the house was also damaged.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Shostka community with two UAVs, damaging infrastructure. A missile attack was also launched against Lebedynska community, damaging a house and an outbuilding.