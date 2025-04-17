Air alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of the enemy MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of a hostile MiG-31K, which is a carrier of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal", writes UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Air alert declared in all regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic "Iskanders", 3 more missiles and 75 UAVs: 25 drones downed