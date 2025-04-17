Air alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of the enemy MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
A missile alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K, carrier of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal". Air raid alert sounds in all regions of the country.
Details
"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.
Air alert declared in all regions.
