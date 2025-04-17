Air alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of the enemy MiG-31K

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1366 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8072 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11724 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15288 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21573 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37176 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49070 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64455 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83017 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113434 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 50997 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 83718 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 41728 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32383 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 35788 views
Publications

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12647 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83017 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84248 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96065 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 224658 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2438 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13894 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110921 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53310 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53022 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Air alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of the enemy MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6150 views

A missile alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K, carrier of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal". Air raid alert sounds in all regions of the country.

Air alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of the enemy MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine amid the takeoff of a hostile MiG-31K, which is a carrier of aeroballistic missiles "Kinzhal", writes UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff!" - emphasized the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Air alert declared in all regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic "Iskanders", 3 more missiles and 75 UAVs: 25 drones downed17.04.25, 10:09 • 3280 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
MiG-31
Ukraine
