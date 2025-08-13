Aimed at striking a deal: Axios explained why Trump's rhetoric sometimes sounds pro-Russian

$41.430.02
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
10:06 AM • 11045 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
09:48 AM • 24530 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 17281 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
08:39 AM • 30092 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 45381 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 31165 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 62186 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM • 82803 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52409 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments
August 13, 02:17 AM
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast
August 13, 02:50 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
August 13, 05:47 AM
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
06:39 AM
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
07:26 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM • 24522 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
08:39 AM • 30085 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
August 12, 04:50 PM
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
06:39 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
August 13, 05:47 AM
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
August 12, 06:19 PM
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
August 12, 03:52 PM
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
August 12, 06:40 AM
Aimed at striking a deal: Axios explained why Trump's rhetoric sometimes sounds pro-Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

American officials claim that Trump's rhetoric, if at times it sounds pro-Russian, is aimed at striking a deal. Trump seeks a personal meeting with Putin to assess his readiness for peace.

American officials claim that if US President Donald Trump's rhetoric sometimes sounds pro-Russian, it is because he believes that such public statements will help him strike a deal, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

After a series of mostly inconclusive phone calls over the past six months, Trump is eager to meet Putin face-to-face to assess his readiness for peace, US officials say.

"The president feels that, look, I have to look at this guy across the table... I want to look this guy in the eye. I think we'll know very early on whether this thing has a chance of succeeding or not," Secretary of State Marco Rubio told radio host Sid Rosenberg on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy and other European leaders are concerned that when Trump looks Putin in the eye, he will actually agree to his harsh demands.

"Right now, no one knows what Trump wants to get from Putin on Friday. We don't know what influence we can have on Trump, but we must keep trying," a Ukrainian official told Axios.

At the same time, as the publication writes, "U.S. officials argue that if Trump's rhetoric sounds pro-Russian at times, it's because he believes that kind of public messaging will help him get a deal."

One of those interviewed told Axios that Trump is still "furious" at Putin. "For months, the general opinion was that we could crash the Russian economy tomorrow. There are more ways to destroy Ukraine. But if he had to choose a side, he would start destroying the Russian economy. He's really had enough," the source said.

An American official stated that even if diplomatic efforts fail, Trump will continue to sell weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine.

"Maybe Trump won't be able to do it, but he'll do his best," the official said.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine