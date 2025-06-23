Agreements to strengthen air defense exist: Zelenskyy on meeting with British Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the development of defense cooperation. There are agreements on strengthening Ukrainian air defense, UNN reports.

Today, there was a substantive meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Our main task now is to stop Russian terror and force Russia to peace - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President reported that they talked about the development of defense cooperation.

Interaction in this area will allow Ukraine to receive stable funding for important projects, namely in the production of interceptor drones and long-range drones. And there is a good result of today's meeting " an additional decision on joint production. I think that it will strengthen both countries. Special attention is paid to strengthening our air defense. We also have agreements. Thank you! - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that an important issue is the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

It is necessary to put pressure on the energy and banking sectors, the shadow fleet, on companies supplying dual-purpose components used in the production of drones and missiles, and on everyone involved in the production of "Oreshnik". Everything that helps Putin scale up weapons production must be blocked - Zelenskyy noted.

