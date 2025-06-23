Agreements to strengthen air defense exist: Zelenskyy on meeting with British Prime Minister

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 8724 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
04:46 PM • 41282 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 74916 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112423 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 65165 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 125364 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 64496 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 106424 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67132 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95831 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
62%
748mm
Popular news
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killedJune 23, 10:41 AM • 70983 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 61799 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 11330 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87058 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38330 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 41282 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87232 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112423 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 125364 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 359132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38473 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 127129 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 251482 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 122880 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 122494 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Agreements to strengthen air defense exist: Zelenskyy on meeting with British Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the development of defense cooperation. Agreements have been reached on strengthening Ukrainian air defense and joint drone production, and new sanctions against Russia have also been discussed.

Agreements to strengthen air defense exist: Zelenskyy on meeting with British Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the development of defense cooperation. There are agreements on strengthening Ukrainian air defense, UNN reports.

Today, there was a substantive meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Our main task now is to stop Russian terror and force Russia to peace 

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President reported that they talked about the development of defense cooperation.

Interaction in this area will allow Ukraine to receive stable funding for important projects, namely in the production of interceptor drones and long-range drones. And there is a good result of today's meeting " an additional decision on joint production. I think that it will strengthen both countries. Special attention is paid to strengthening our air defense. We also have agreements. Thank you! 

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized that an important issue is the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

It is necessary to put pressure on the energy and banking sectors, the shadow fleet, on companies supplying dual-purpose components used in the production of drones and missiles, and on everyone involved in the production of "Oreshnik". Everything that helps Putin scale up weapons production must be blocked 

- Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

Today, June 23, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss cooperation aimed at saving lives and stopping Russian terror.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9