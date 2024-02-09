AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi nominates candidates for deputies. Zelensky promises to sign decrees

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has identified candidates for deputies. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stated that he would sign the relevant decrees, UNN reports.

"Today, Chief of Staff Syrsky has identified candidates for deputies, and I will sign the relevant decrees. The deputy chiefs of the General Staff have also been appointed. All the guys are combatants, professionals, each with a clear knowledge of the front and the real needs of Ukrainian soldiers," Zelensky said in a video message.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyy as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said that the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, will soon present the team to reboot the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy also emphasizedthat after the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, he said he expected a number of changes in the Armed Forces. These include a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective rotation system, improving the quality of training for soldiers, and more.