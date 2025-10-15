$41.750.14
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
After the lifting of the ban on men aged 18-22 leaving the country, the number of Ukrainians fleeing to Germany increased almost tenfold - Welt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

After the permission for men aged 18-22 to leave the country, the number of Ukrainians seeking protection in Germany increased from 100 to 1000 per week. The total number of Ukrainians in Germany increased from 7,961 in May to 18,755 in September.

After the lifting of the ban on men aged 18-22 leaving the country, the number of Ukrainians fleeing to Germany increased almost tenfold - Welt

After Ukraine introduced a permit for men aged 18-22 to travel abroad, the number of Ukrainians seeking protection in Germany has almost tenfold. In particular, young men are arriving, UNN reports, citing Welt.

Details

The publication writes that the number of people from Ukraine seeking protection in Germany has apparently increased significantly in recent weeks.

"The lifting of the entry ban for able-bodied Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 has led to an increase in the number of protection applications from this group from approximately 100 per week before the provision came into force to approximately 1,000 per week," a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior told the Funke Media Group newspapers.

She added that it is currently difficult to predict how "temporary this development is."

The total number of people from Ukraine in Germany, as indicated, increased during the summer. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 7,961 Ukrainians were registered through the specialized registration system in May, 11,277 in August, and 18,755 in September.

Unlike refugees from other countries, Ukrainians seeking protection receive a residence permit under Article 24 of the country's residence law, which allows immediate access to the labor market and social benefits, the publication writes.

Addition

As of the end of August 2025, 4.37 million Ukrainian citizens were enjoying temporary protection in EU countries. This is 30,980 more people than at the end of July.

Pavlo Zinchenko

