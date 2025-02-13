After drone attack: Russian cultural center to be closed in Moldova

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44118 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104729 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72622 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116676 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100904 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113049 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152821 views

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109598 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83962 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78330 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36743 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116678 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143515 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175886 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 36743 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78330 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134076 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135979 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164260 views
Actual
After drone attack: Russian cultural center to be closed in Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32493 views

Moldova denounces the agreement with Russia on cultural centers after incidents with Russian drones on its territory.

Moldova has decided to unilaterally denounce the 1998 Moldovan-Russian intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and functioning of cultural centers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, according to UNN.

It is noted that after the denunciation procedure is completed, the Russian cultural center will cease its activities. The Foreign Ministry explained the decision, in particular, by Russia's violation of the country's airspace.

Chisinau expressed “a strong protest against these unacceptable violations” and emphasized that such incidents pose a serious threat to national security and citizens of the country.

The Ministry also presented fragments of drones that fell on the territory of the Republic of Moldova as concrete evidence of these serious violations against the country's citizens. The MFA reiterated its call on the Russian authorities to immediately cease such incursions and to strictly respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova

- The statement reads. 

Addendum Addendum

As a reminder, two drones were found on the territory of Moldova, one of which exploded near Ceadir Lunga. Fragments of one of them belong to a Russian UAV. In connection with the incident, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations.

 Earlier, the monitoring systems of the National Army of Moldova recorded an unauthorized flight of the drone at night. The drone flew along the route Pavlivka-Karmanova-Maiac-Grigoriopol, after which it left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova along the same trajectory. 

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
moldovaMoldova
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising