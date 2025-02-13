After drone attack: Russian cultural center to be closed in Moldova

Moldova has decided to unilaterally denounce the 1998 Moldovan-Russian intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and functioning of cultural centers.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, according to UNN.

It is noted that after the denunciation procedure is completed, the Russian cultural center will cease its activities. The Foreign Ministry explained the decision, in particular, by Russia's violation of the country's airspace.

Chisinau expressed “a strong protest against these unacceptable violations” and emphasized that such incidents pose a serious threat to national security and citizens of the country.

The Ministry also presented fragments of drones that fell on the territory of the Republic of Moldova as concrete evidence of these serious violations against the country's citizens. The MFA reiterated its call on the Russian authorities to immediately cease such incursions and to strictly respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova - The statement reads.

As a reminder, two drones were found on the territory of Moldova, one of which exploded near Ceadir Lunga. Fragments of one of them belong to a Russian UAV. In connection with the incident, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations.

Earlier, the monitoring systems of the National Army of Moldova recorded an unauthorized flight of the drone at night. The drone flew along the route Pavlivka-Karmanova-Maiac-Grigoriopol, after which it left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova along the same trajectory.