Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Three police officers to be tried for torturing a man in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Due to the injuries sustained, the man suffered cardiac arrest. In addition, doctors were forced to remove his spleen.

Three police officers to be tried for torturing a man in Vinnytsia
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Employees of the Prosecutor General's Office have submitted a case to court against three police officers in Vinnytsia: an operative of the district department, as well as a former sector chief and another employee of the same unit. According to the investigation, in September 2023, they brutally beat a man suspected of petty theft, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The victim was beaten with fists and a rubber baton to the stomach and psychologically pressured to confess.

The injuries turned out to be very severe: the victim's internal organs were damaged, and doctors had to remove his spleen. During the operation, the man's heart stopped, but doctors were able to "restart" it after about 10 minutes of resuscitation.

It should be noted that in January 2026, these individuals were charged under articles on torture and intentional grievous bodily harm (Part 2 of Article 127 and Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Now the indictment is already in court.

Recall

A few days ago, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict against two former employees of the Kaharlyk police department. They were found guilty of torture, enforced disappearance, and rape, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Supreme Court of Ukraine
Vinnytsia