Admission-2025: applicants warned about possible system overload when submitting applications to universities

Applicants are warned about possible system overload on the first day of submitting applications for bachelor's degrees to higher education institutions via electronic cabinets, July 19, and are advised not to submit them immediately in the morning, but also not to delay until the last day, August 1. Possible failures, so experts recommend waiting for a calmer time. In addition, the day and time of submission do not affect the result in the ranking in any way, UNN writes with reference to the State Enterprise "Inforesurs".

"We know that many are preparing to submit applications for a bachelor's degree tomorrow right from 9 am. However, we advise not to rush to do this on the first day," the post says.

In particular, the state enterprise highlights several reasons and gives the following advice:

consider whether you have accurately determined your priorities. If the educational institution registers the application, you will only be able to cancel it with the loss of priority. That is, you will not be able to submit another application with the same priority;

after the start of application submission, you will be able to track a wide ranking list on our website Vstup-2025 and better assess your chances of entering the budget for desired programs;

due to a large number of requests, the system may be overloaded, so it is better to wait out the peak period.

Experts also add that "the day and time of submitting applications do not affect the competitive score and place in the ranking in any way, so there is no reason to rush."

"At the same time, we advise not to delay until the last day (August 1), when there is also a heavy load on the system. Choose a time in the middle," the state enterprise emphasized.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on July 19, Ukraine begins accepting applications from applicants for bachelor's degrees and master's degrees in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary fields. Applications can be submitted online through the electronic cabinet until August 1, choosing up to five priority specialties for budget funding and up to ten for contract funding.