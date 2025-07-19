$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 48184 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 03:17 PM • 159898 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 02:59 PM • 87697 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
July 18, 02:38 PM • 83271 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
July 18, 01:33 PM • 85798 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
July 18, 12:44 PM • 74268 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 58523 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56720 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 208467 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110120 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Admission-2025: applicants warned about possible system overload when submitting applications to universities

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Applicants are warned about a possible system overload on July 19, the first day of submitting bachelor's applications through electronic cabinets. Experts advise not to submit applications immediately in the morning, but also not to delay until August 1, as the day and time of submission do not affect the ranking.

Admission-2025: applicants warned about possible system overload when submitting applications to universities

Applicants are warned about possible system overload on the first day of submitting applications for bachelor's degrees to higher education institutions via electronic cabinets, July 19, and are advised not to submit them immediately in the morning, but also not to delay until the last day, August 1. Possible failures, so experts recommend waiting for a calmer time. In addition, the day and time of submission do not affect the result in the ranking in any way, UNN writes with reference to the State Enterprise "Inforesurs".

Details

"We know that many are preparing to submit applications for a bachelor's degree tomorrow right from 9 am. However, we advise not to rush to do this on the first day," the post says.

In particular, the state enterprise highlights several reasons and gives the following advice:

  • consider whether you have accurately determined your priorities. If the educational institution registers the application, you will only be able to cancel it with the loss of priority. That is, you will not be able to submit another application with the same priority;
    • after the start of application submission, you will be able to track a wide ranking list on our website Vstup-2025 and better assess your chances of entering the budget for desired programs;
      • due to a large number of requests, the system may be overloaded, so it is better to wait out the peak period.

        Experts also add that "the day and time of submitting applications do not affect the competitive score and place in the ranking in any way, so there is no reason to rush."

        "At the same time, we advise not to delay until the last day (August 1), when there is also a heavy load on the system. Choose a time in the middle," the state enterprise emphasized.

        Addition

        Earlier, UNN wrote that on July 19, Ukraine begins accepting applications from applicants for bachelor's degrees and master's degrees in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary fields. Applications can be submitted online through the electronic cabinet until August 1, choosing up to five priority specialties for budget funding and up to ten for contract funding.

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyEducation
