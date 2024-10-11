Additional UAH 270 billion needed to raise salaries for educators - MES
Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi said that UAH 270 billion is needed to raise salaries for all educators. The Ministry has developed several scenarios for raising teachers' salaries, including a phased and simultaneous increase.
The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, said that an additional UAH 270 billion is needed to raise salaries for all education workers. However, the ministry has already developed several scenarios for raising salaries for teachers. Lisovyi said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
The issue of raising salaries for educators, as provided for in Article 61 of the final provisions of the Law “On Education”, provides for an increase for absolutely all educators, which is right and fair, because pre-school education, secondary education, vocational education, professional higher education, and higher education should be fairly and evenly increased. But today, the country needs an additional 270 billion hryvnias for this increase. And here is the question again, do we have this opportunity now, where to get this money from
He noted that the ministry has developed several scenarios for raising salaries for teachers.
Both a phased and simultaneous increase. We have foreseen this with and without various conditions. But we understand that in order to start this process, we need to get at least 80 billion plus, even in a phased manner. Do we have this money now
Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of students in grades 10-11, especially boys, go abroad, emphasizing that the ministry should offer citizens high-quality, professional pre-university and higher education.