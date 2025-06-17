$41.530.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Actor who voiced David in "Lilo & Stitch" dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

David Keakili Kanui Bell, the actor who voiced David Kawena in the cartoon "Lilo & Stitch", has died at the age of 47. The Hawaii Police Department is investigating the circumstances of his death.

Actor who voiced David in "Lilo & Stitch" dies

David Hekili Kenui Bell, known for his role in the cult cartoon "Lilo & Stitch", has died at the age of 46. This was reported by UNN with a reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Hawaiian police confirmed that Bell died on June 12 at 2:26 p.m. A standard investigation has been launched.

We have launched a forensic investigation (as is standard practice), and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death

- said a police spokesman.

"The investigation is ongoing. There are no suspicions of wrongdoing," he added.

His sister Jalin Kanani Bell also announced the death of her brother on Facebook .

She shared that she is having a very hard time with the loss.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my beloved, generous, talented, witty, brilliant and handsome younger brother David H. K. Bell will be in the company of our Heavenly Father today

the actor's sister noted.

According to her, she had been looking for a way to properly report the tragic news for a long time.

I was looking for the right words and mood to properly convey the joy of what kind of person he was – a true Prince among men

- Jalin Kanani Bell said.

However, according to her, circumstances forced her to make the news public earlier than planned.

Fate forced me to act this morning due to a pre-scheduled Father's Day mailing...

- explained Jalin Kanani Bell.

She mentioned a recent meeting with her brother, which she now considers especially valuable.

He planned everything in advance and bought the best seats so that we could go to the premiere in Kapolei together just two weeks ago

- said Jalin Kanani Bell.

She also recalled a quiet evening spent together after watching the film.

Our last evening together after returning from the cinema was very simple: we sat on my living room couch, talked about life, drank soda and did some genealogy

- the actor's sister recalled.

"I am grateful for this moment and all the others, big and small, and will cherish our memories," added David Hekili Kenui Bell's sister.

Reference

David Hekili Kenui Bell is an actor of Hawaiian descent who gained wide popularity for his role as David Kawehi in the 2002 Disney cartoon "Lilo & Stitch". His character is a surfer and friendly suitor of Nani, the older sister of the main character Lilo.

Bell's voice has become an integral part of this classic animated story.

Recall

The cartoon "Lilo & Stitch" was released in 2002 and became one of the most beloved projects of Walt Disney Pictures. In 2024, the company announced the creation of a full-length game remake of the film.

"Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible" collected a record box office over the weekend in the USA26.05.25, 11:12 • 4048 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

CultureNews of the World
Hawaii
Facebook
Tesla
