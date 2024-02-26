Activists raised the flag of Ukraine to the top of the Crimean mountain

Today, on February 26, on the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement raised the flag of Ukraine to the top of a Crimean mountain. UNN reports this with reference to the movement's Telegram channel.

Today, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement are raising our flag to one of the peaks of the Crimean mountains. Soon you will see the blue and yellow flag flying over the entire peninsula - the activists said.

As the movement's activists emphasized, "Crimea will be free of racists and we will resist as long as necessary."

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people stated that ten years of temporary occupation of Crimea did not break the will of a significant part of Crimean residents of different nationalities who are engaged in non-violent resistance to the Russian occupation.

On the Day of Crimean Resistance to Russian Occupation, Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink once again emphasized that Crimea is Ukraine.