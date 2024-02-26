$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28181 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 102298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66410 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 265692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227599 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251252 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157237 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372069 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Activists raised the flag of Ukraine to the top of the Crimean mountain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28781 views

On February 26, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement raised the Ukrainian flag to the top of a Crimean mountain on the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea.

Activists raised the flag of Ukraine to the top of the Crimean mountain

Today, on February 26, on the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement raised the flag of Ukraine to the top of a Crimean mountain. UNN reports this with reference to the movement's Telegram channel. 

 Today, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement are raising our flag to one of the peaks of the Crimean mountains. Soon you will see the blue and yellow flag flying over the entire peninsula

- the activists said.

As the movement's activists emphasized, "Crimea will be free of racists and we will resist as long as necessary." 

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people stated that ten years of temporary occupation of Crimea did not break the will of a significant part of Crimean residents of different nationalities who are engaged in non-violent resistance to the Russian occupation.  

On the Day of Crimean Resistance to Russian Occupation, Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink once again emphasized that Crimea is Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Telegram
Bridget A. Brink
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
