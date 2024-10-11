Active burning stopped at the damaged oil depot in Feodosia - media

Active burning at the oil depot in Feodosia, which was hit by the Defense Forces on October 7, has stopped, Crimean Wind reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

Reportedly, only light-colored smoke is observed, its intensity is low.

"It seems that everything that could burn has already burned out," writes Krymskiy Vetr.

Also in the evening, a powerful explosion was reported at the oil depot, but today Crimean Wind wrote that the sound was from the destruction of a tank.

"What everyone thinks is an explosion of the tank was not an explosion, but its destruction and spillage of oil product. In fact, it cracked and burning oil spilled over the territory, but there was no fire in the new tanks.

Context

On October 7 , the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a successful attack on the offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used to supply the Russian army.