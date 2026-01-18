$43.180.08
The Diplomat

Acting President of Venezuela Rodriguez has been targeted by the Drug Enforcement Administration for years - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Delcy Rodriguez, who took over as Venezuela's leader after the detention of Nicolas Maduro, was a "priority target" for the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Her name appeared in investigations into drug trafficking, money laundering, and gold smuggling.

Acting President of Venezuela Rodriguez has been targeted by the Drug Enforcement Administration for years - AP
Photo: AP

The Associated Press (AP) has gained access to confidential documents indicating that Delcy Rodriguez, who took over Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's detention, was a "priority target" for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This revelation comes amidst attempts by the Donald Trump administration to portray her as a key partner for stabilizing the country. UNN reports this.

Details

According to the documents, the DEA had been compiling a detailed dossier on Rodriguez since at least 2018. In 2022, she was designated a "Priority Target" – a classification for individuals with significant influence on global drug trafficking.

Acting President of Venezuela calls for dialogue with US and opening of oil industry

Key areas of DEA investigations into Rodriguez:

  • Drug trafficking and smuggling: Her name appeared in over a dozen investigations in various countries – from Ecuador to the United States.
    • Money laundering: According to informants, hotels on the Caribbean resort island of Isla Margarita were used as a front for legalizing criminal proceeds.
      • Illegal gold operations: Documents indicate probable involvement in schemes for smuggling precious metals.
        • Ties to Alex Saab: The investigation examined her contacts with Maduro's alleged intermediary, arrested for money laundering.

          The Trump administration's dilemma

          Despite serious interest from law enforcement, President Donald Trump publicly calls Rodriguez a "wonderful person" and counts on her cooperation in gaining access to Venezuela's oil resources. Experts believe that the existence of the DEA dossier is a tool to pressure the new leader.

          Venezuela's interim leader changes rhetoric after Trump's warnings

          Venezuela is a failed state that supports corruption and drug trafficking at the highest echelons of power. Delcy Rodriguez was part of this criminal organization

          – notes Rob Zachariasiewicz, a former DEA agent.

          Currently, the U.S. has not officially brought criminal charges against Rodriguez, unlike Maduro and other top regime officials. However, opposition leader María Corina Machado emphasized that American justice has a "very clear profile" of the new head of state. 

          Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez

          Stepan Haftko

