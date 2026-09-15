Acting President of Venezuela may meet with Trump in New York – Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week amid Caracas's rapid rapprochement with Washington. Bloomberg reports this, citing sources familiar with the plans, writes UNN.

Details

If the trip takes place, Rodríguez will become the first head of Venezuela to personally attend the UN General Assembly in nearly 10 years. The last time Nicolás Maduro attended was in September 2018.

According to the sources, Rodríguez plans to hold a series of high-level meetings in New York. US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have already indicated that talks with her are possible.

Trump did not rule out a face-to-face meeting

Maybe, maybe – Trump replied when asked whether he would meet with Rodríguez.

Rubio also said that if she comes, such a meeting would "probably take place." According to him, he has already spoken with Rodríguez several times since January.

The possible visit comes amid a sharp reset in relations between the United States and Venezuela following Maduro's capture by the US military in January. The Trump administration recognized Rodríguez's government, eased some sanctions, and began deepening economic cooperation with Caracas.

On April 1, the United States also removed Rodríguez from the Treasury Department's sanctions list, eliminating one of the main obstacles to her trip to the United States. The visit plans themselves have not yet been officially confirmed.

Venezuela’s energy deal with the United States will last 25 years and provide for the production of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day – Delcy Rodríguez