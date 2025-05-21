Accident in Lviv: two cars demolished a bus stop, a 21-year-old girl was injured
In Lviv, two cars collided and demolished a bus stop. A 21-year-old girl with open fractures of both legs was hospitalized. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
Tonight, an accident occurred on Shota Rustaveli Street in Lviv. According to witnesses, two cars collided and demolished a public transport stop. One girl who was on the sidewalk managed to jump away, but the other, unfortunately, did not
According to the City Council, the 21-year-old victim was promptly taken to St. Luke's Hospital of the First Territorial Medical Association of Lviv, located on Navrotsky Street. She has open fractures of both legs. Doctors are currently trying to stabilize her condition.
The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
