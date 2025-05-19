Fatal accident in Rivne region: law enforcement officer received suspicion

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20273 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26558 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109001 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40864 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41611 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34485 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25206 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62716 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34868 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73875 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20283 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109023 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62725 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238037 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450487 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38389 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103487 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190384 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92357 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93014 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Fatal accident in Rivne region: law enforcement officer received suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

A law enforcement officer in the Rivne region committed an accident that killed a woman. He was detained, criminal proceedings were opened, and a preventive measure was chosen.

Fatal accident in Rivne region: law enforcement officer received suspicion

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, have notified a law enforcement officer of suspicion of causing a fatal accident in the Rivne region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The fatal accident occurred on May 15 at approximately 19:00 near the village of Drozdyn. According to preliminary data, a law enforcement officer, while driving his own car, lost control, drove off the roadway, resulting in the car overturning.

There were two passengers in the car - a 51-year-old woman who died on the spot, and her 15-year-old daughter. The girl was hospitalized, her life is not currently in danger.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was detained on the spot. A number of examinations have been ordered, including a blood alcohol test.

The perpetrator of the accident was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the death of a person). He was given a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Procedural supervision is carried out by the Rivne Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Recall

At the beginning of May, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation notified a law enforcement officer accused of committing a fatal accident on May 2, 2025, near the village of Machukhy, Poltava region.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.28
Bitcoin
$102,453.60
S&P 500
$5,891.25
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,231.85
Ethereum
$2,400.49