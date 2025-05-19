Fatal accident in Rivne region: law enforcement officer received suspicion

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the internal security of the State Border Guard Service, have notified a law enforcement officer of suspicion of causing a fatal accident in the Rivne region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The fatal accident occurred on May 15 at approximately 19:00 near the village of Drozdyn. According to preliminary data, a law enforcement officer, while driving his own car, lost control, drove off the roadway, resulting in the car overturning.

There were two passengers in the car - a 51-year-old woman who died on the spot, and her 15-year-old daughter. The girl was hospitalized, her life is not currently in danger.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was detained on the spot. A number of examinations have been ordered, including a blood alcohol test.

The perpetrator of the accident was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the death of a person). He was given a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

Procedural supervision is carried out by the Rivne Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Recall

At the beginning of May, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation notified a law enforcement officer accused of committing a fatal accident on May 2, 2025, near the village of Machukhy, Poltava region.