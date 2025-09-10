$41.120.13
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 11628 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 15166 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 14790 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 21861 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 17572 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 43863 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 87450 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 73702 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 83380 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threat
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in Poland
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one word
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
10:41 AM • 304 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 4744 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 11596 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 15129 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 87434 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Pharmacy private labels (PPL) in Ukraine, which are analogues of well-known medicines, are actively developing. They allow reducing the cost of drugs and increasing their accessibility for consumers.

Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market

In Europe, the market for pharmacy private labels has long become an integral part of the pharmaceutical sector. From Great Britain to Scandinavia, pharmacies are actively developing their own lines of over-the-counter drugs, medical devices, vitamins, and dermatological cosmetics. Ukraine, however, is only just beginning this journey. UNN found out at what stage the private label market is in Ukraine and whether the products are in demand among Ukrainians.

Pharmacy private labels (PPL) are over-the-counter drugs, as well as parapharmaceutical products (vitamins, medical devices, cosmetics), which are sold in pharmacies under their own brand. These medicinal products are mostly analogues of popular medicinal products, which are manufactured under contract at the facilities of pharmaceutical factories. But with the pharmacy's labeling and positioning. And due to reduced marketing and promotion costs, their price is usually lower than that of branded analogues.

It is PPLs that allow increasing the accessibility of medicines, by reducing their cost and forming additional competitive advantages for business. The experience of other countries is a clear confirmation of this. For example, in Great Britain, one pharmacy chain publicly states that almost half of the goods in the "healthcare" category are sold under its own brand. In Sweden, the largest pharmacy chain generates over 19% of its sales thanks to its own private labels. And in France, Norway, and the Netherlands, PPLs have become a common tool in the categories of vitamins, dietary supplements, and basic medical goods. This proves: the higher the level of PPL development in a country, the wider the choice and more affordable prices for consumers.

In Ukraine, the segment of pharmacy private labels is only forming. However, it already demonstrates significant potential for development. Thus, according to expert publications, in 2025, private labels will account for about 10% of the total pharmacy market in natural terms. And their number is growing, which indicates interest from Ukrainians. 

As Olena Prudnikova, head of the public organization "All-Ukrainian Association "Mykolaiv Pharmaceutical Association Pharmrada", emphasizes, the development of pharmacy private labels is a tool for making medicines cheaper.

For example, an ointment from our domestic manufacturer costs 97 UAH, and an analogue from a private label costs 35 UAH. This is a direct cost reduction

- Prudnikova gives a real example.

Moreover, the development of PPL in Ukraine is a direct necessity. After all, Ukrainians are increasingly less likely to pay attention to the manufacturer's brand and increasingly choose drugs based on cost.

Private labels are in demand. People try to buy cheaper. If earlier they came to the pharmacy and did not ask for the price, now they come and say, give me a drug or something similar, only cheaper

- says Olena Prudnikova.

So, her words confirm the trend: Ukrainians are more often price-oriented, and therefore the demand for PPL in Ukraine will grow. And it will become the basis for further market development. Which, as European experience shows, can turn into a real tool for making medicines cheaper and increasing their accessibility for the population.

Lilia Podolyak

