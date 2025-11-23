$42.150.00
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM
November 22, 05:42 PM • 35240 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM
November 22, 04:36 PM • 61460 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM
November 22, 02:45 PM • 47073 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM
November 22, 01:41 PM • 29410 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors
November 22, 11:14 AM
November 22, 11:14 AM • 27038 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22249 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus
November 22, 10:59 AM
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23413 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28500 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM
November 21, 07:13 PM • 44013 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

About 200,000 Ukrainians in the US at high risk due to Trump administration's delay - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

The legal status of over 200,000 Ukrainians in the US is at risk due to delays and new immigration system rules introduced by the Trump administration. This has led to job losses and loss of insurance for many, as well as mass deportations.

About 200,000 Ukrainians in the US at high risk due to Trump administration's delay - Reuters

The legal status of over 200,000 Ukrainians in the US is in limbo due to delays and new immigration system rules. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

A humanitarian program, introduced in April 2022, allowed nearly 260,000 Ukrainians to enter the US for an initial two-year period. This is a small fraction of the 5.9 million Ukrainian refugees worldwide, 5.3 million of whom are in Europe, according to United Nations refugee data.

- the publication writes.

The Trump administration reportedly suspended processing applications and renewals for the Ukrainian humanitarian program in January, citing security concerns.

After a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said in March that he was weighing whether to fully revoke the legal status of Ukrainians – a plan first reported by Reuters. Ultimately, Trump did not end the program, and in May a federal judge ordered officials to resume processing renewal applications.

- the publication adds.

According to US government data released last week as part of a lawsuit, US immigration officials have since processed only 1,900 applications for status renewal from Ukrainians and other citizens, which is only a fraction of those whose status is expiring.

Meanwhile, a spending package signed by Trump in July added a $1,000 fee to such humanitarian applications – in addition to a $1,325 per person fee.

Ukrainians interviewed by Reuters speak of fatigue, fear, and a feeling that their lives are falling apart again. For example, Kateryna Holizdra, who worked as a manager at the Ritz-Carlton, has already lost both her job and her insurance.

People are even afraid to leave their homes so as not to run into a check. Some have already left the country on their own, using a state program with a free ticket and a $1,000 bonus. Ukrainians take such a step to avoid deportation.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 18, 50 citizens who had previously been in the United States were returned through the Shehyni checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland