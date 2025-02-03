About 20-27%: Ministry of Defense disclosed how many partially fit persons have undergone MMC again

As of today, about 20-27% of persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness have undergone the military medical commission again. The draft law extending the period of the Military Medical Commission is in the final stages of consideration in the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are currently considering a draft law that should follow the logic of events. According to this draft law, the period for passing the temporary fitness examination will be postponed for four months," Lazutkin said.

I would not like to name a specific number. At the moment, about 20-27% of those who were supposed to have done so by February 5 have done so. Accordingly, we understand that given the workload of the TCR, there is a logic to extend this deadline Lazutkin answered to the question of how many persons liable for military service should undergo MMC again.

He said that under the new draft law, a summons with a referral to a medical examination board is not provided for limited fitness.

"Currently, it is not envisaged that a summons with a referral to the MEC should come under the draft law that is in the final stages of consideration. People have to come to the TCR themselves and get a referral to the MMC," Lazutkin explained.

In addition, he advised people who have a reservation to undergo a MMC as well.

"Those who are booked should also undergo MMC. I would advise those who are booked to do it now, so as not to be stressed later. They are still booked, so there is nothing to worry about," said Lazutkin.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 12457 to postpone the deadline for the MMC from February 5 to June 5, 2025. Persons with disabilities will not have to pass the commission.

The draft law stipulates that Ukrainian citizens aged 25 to 60 who have been recognized as partially fit for military service are required to undergo a second medical examination by June 5, 2025, to determine their fitness for military service.

The draft law stipulates that citizens will have to apply to the TCR to receive a summons to the MMC on their own or receive it through the "Reserve+" application.