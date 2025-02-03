About 20-27%: Ministry of Defense disclosed how many partially fit persons have undergone MMC again

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25340 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66887 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102778 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106145 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124129 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102390 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103553 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106755 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103298 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112687 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107136 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25340 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124129 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129980 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162871 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152969 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:19 PM • 0 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7768 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107136 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112687 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138649 views
About 20-27%: Ministry of Defense disclosed how many partially fit persons have undergone MMC again

About 20-27%: Ministry of Defense disclosed how many partially fit persons have undergone MMC again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31163 views

About 20-27% of those liable for military service who are supposed to do so have undergone a MMC again. The new draft law provides for an extension of the deadline for the commission until June 5, 2025.

As of today, about 20-27% of persons liable for military service who have the status of limited fitness have undergone the military medical commission again. The draft law extending the period of the Military Medical Commission is in the final stages of consideration in the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"We are currently considering a draft law that should follow the logic of events. According to this draft law, the period for passing the temporary fitness examination will be postponed for four months," Lazutkin said.

I would not like to name a specific number. At the moment, about 20-27% of those who were supposed to have done so by February 5 have done so. Accordingly, we understand that given the workload of the TCR, there is a logic to extend this deadline

Lazutkin answered to the question of how many persons liable for military service should undergo MMC again.

He said that under the new draft law, a summons with a referral to a medical examination board is not provided for limited fitness.

"Currently, it is not envisaged that a summons with a referral to the MEC should come under the draft law that is in the final stages of consideration. People have to come to the TCR themselves and get a referral to the MMC," Lazutkin explained.

In addition, he advised people who have a reservation to undergo a MMC as well.

"Those who are booked should also undergo MMC. I would advise those who are booked to do it now, so as not to be stressed later. They are still booked, so there is nothing to worry about," said Lazutkin.

Draft Law on Changing the Deadline for the VLK for Persons with Limited Fitness: The Verkhovna Rada Explains What Awaits Those Who Fail to Pass by February 430.01.25, 13:49 • 115416 views

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 12457 to postpone the deadline for the MMC from February 5 to June 5, 2025. Persons with disabilities will not have to pass the commission.

The draft law stipulates that Ukrainian citizens aged 25 to 60 who have been recognized as partially fit for military service are required to undergo a second medical examination by June 5, 2025, to determine their fitness for military service.

The draft law stipulates that citizens will have to apply to the TCR to receive a summons to the MMC on their own or receive it through the "Reserve+" application.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsHealth
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising