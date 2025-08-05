About 1,500 women serve in HUR - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that about 1,500 women serve in intelligence. Budanov said this in an interview with journalist Ramina Eshakzai, as reported by UNN.

Details

The only thing I can say is that the percentage of women, both in operational and combat (units - ed.)... in combat it's a bit slower, and in operational it's a bit faster, but it's significantly increasing and this trend has been going on for quite a long time. Gender issues, in a good sense, exist for us. We have a large percentage of women serving. If I'm not mistaken, about 1,500 women - said Budanov.

Recall

In Ukraine, a new direction of the "Contract 18-24" program is being launched for drone operators. It provides for a two-year service period and a payment of UAH 1 million in three stages.