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A Volkswagen electric car traveled nearly 1,300 km with one charging stop and set an aerodynamics record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2032 views

The Volkswagen Mission Efficiency prototype covered 1,278 km from Wolfsburg to Vienna on a single charge. Its drag coefficient is 0.158.

A Volkswagen electric car traveled nearly 1,300 km with one charging stop and set an aerodynamics record

Volkswagen presented the Mission Efficiency electric vehicle prototype, which covered 794 miles, or about 1,278 km, during a real-world test, requiring just 1 charging stop. At the same time, the vehicle arrived at its destination with approximately 164 km of range remaining, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

The route ran from Wolfsburg, Germany, to Vienna. According to Volkswagen, average energy consumption, including charging losses, was 7.51 kWh per 100 km.

The company also claimed a record drag coefficient among cars approved for road use — 0.158. For comparison, the figure is 0.197 for the Lucid Air and 0.20 for the Mercedes EQS.

Consumes more than 30% less energy

The Mission Efficiency is built on the technologies of the MEB+ platform, which Volkswagen is using for future mass-market electric vehicles. The prototype features front-wheel drive, a 99 kW electric motor, or 133 hp, and battery components from the ID. Polo.

The developers focused primarily on aerodynamics. The vehicle features a teardrop-shaped body, a compact front end, active cooling-system shutters, a fully enclosed underbody, and rear-wheel fairings.

Volkswagen claims that at speeds above 80 km/h, the prototype consumes more than 30% less energy than the standard ID. Polo. At 140 km/h, the Mission Efficiency requires approximately as much energy as the ID. Polo does at 100 km/h.

Volkswagen is preparing to spend €16 billion on sweeping cutbacks and the possible closure of plants11.09.26, 03:56 • 4629 views

Stepan Haftko

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