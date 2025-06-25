A US citizen was detained in Ukraine after hiding for over 30 years due to accusations of sexual crimes against children

A United States citizen who had been hiding from justice for over 30 years for sexual crimes against children has been detained in Ukraine. The man lived in a private house in the Kyiv region, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the coordination of prosecutors and in close cooperation with the Cyberpolice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, a 66-year-old US citizen who has been on the international wanted list since 1992 was detained in the Kyiv region. - the message says.

According to the materials collected by American law enforcement agencies, the detainee, while working as the director of a kindergarten in Pima County, Arizona, committed a series of sexual crimes against four children aged 4 to 9 between 1984 and 1991. Before the Arizona Superior Court issued a verdict, he left the United States and fled responsibility, using forged documents in the name of a Mexican citizen.

The wanted person was located through the use of digital technologies, including data analysis from open sources. In Ukraine, the man lived under a false identity in a private house in the Kyiv region.

"After identifying the person, law enforcement officers conducted a search and detained him at his actual place of residence," the statement said.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing a motion to the court for the application of temporary arrest. After that, the issue of the man's extradition to the United States will be decided. According to information provided by the competent authorities of the United States, the detainee is accused of 15 counts of criminal law.

The Office of the Prosecutor General will continue to ensure the proper implementation of international legal cooperation in the field of criminal justice, in particular regarding the extradition of persons who have committed serious crimes, including those that infringe on the sexual freedom and integrity of children.

Addition

In France, a 73-year-old surgeon is accused of sexually abusing 299 children over 25 years. Detailed records of the crimes were found in his diaries, and children's sex toys and 300,000 images of violence were found at his home.