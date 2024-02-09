A Ukrainian soldier who recently returned from captivity was hit by a car

Ukrainian soldier Yuriy Galkin, who returned from captivity on January 31, was hit by a car. He was killed. This was reported by his daughter Valeria on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

"Today my father passed away... he was not killed by war, bullets, or 2 years in captivity... he was just crossing the road and was hit by a car. This is surreal. I don't believe it's real... I'm sorry for everything. I was waiting for your call, as you promised, but I can't wait any longer," Valeria's daughter wrote.

Recall

On January 31, the 50th prisoner exchange took place. Ukraine returned 207 of its citizens, including Valeria's father, Yuriy Galkin.