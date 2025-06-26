$41.790.08
A turning point for global justice: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the agreement to establish a Special Tribunal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko called the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine a turning point for global justice, giving a real chance to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A turning point for global justice: Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the agreement to establish a Special Tribunal

The agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, which was signed the day before by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, is a turning point for the entire global justice system. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

This is a turning point for the entire global justice system. I am grateful to the President of Ukraine and all international partners who made this possible. I am convinced that the Special Tribunal begins in the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office.

- Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine provides a real, genuine chance to bring to justice for the crime of aggression.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is only the beginning, and now strong cooperation is needed so that every Russian criminal appears before the court, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Let us remind

On June 17, during a speech from the rostrum of the parliament, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that as Prosecutor General, he aims to ensure the collection of evidence for the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding the crimes of Russia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

