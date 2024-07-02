A trip to the sea: UZ appointed an additional train Kyiv - Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
To meet the growing passenger demand, Ukrzaliznytsia has increased the number of seats and trains for travel to Odesa and between Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Ukrzaliznytsia has responded to the growing demand of passengers for trips to Odesa and added seats in this direction, UNN reports.
Details
UZ has appointed an Intercity train #761/762 Kyiv - Odesa, which will run every other day starting July 9.
The train will depart from Kyiv at 6:03 and arrive in Odesa at 13:34. In the opposite direction, from Odesa, the train will depart at 14:20 and arrive in Kyiv at 21:54.
The route will be operated by cars with 1st and 2nd class seats.
Add
In addition, UZ is adding more seats for trips between Kyiv and Kharkiv: starting July 3, train #720 will depart from Kyiv every Wednesday at 23:53 and arrive in Kharkiv at 5:14. In the opposite direction, from Kharkiv, train No. 719 will depart at 23:30 and arrive in Kyiv at 5:01.
"Tickets for all flights, as usual, will be available in the Ukrzaliznytsia app, on the website, in the chatbot, and at the ticket offices of railway stations," UZ summarized.
"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch regular container trains between Ukraine and the German port of Duisburg02.07.24, 15:28 • 20048 views