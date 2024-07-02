"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch regular container trains between Ukraine and the German port of Duisburg

"Ukrzaliznytsia will soon launch another service - regular container and container trains between Ukraine and the port of Duisburg in Germany. UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.

Ukrzaliznytsia and Duisburger Hafen Aktiengesellschaft plan to launch regular container and container trains between Ukraine and the port of Duisburg in the summer - Ukrzaliznytsia said in .

The company adds that the first train on the route Liski CTS terminal - Duisburg port will depart this summer. It is noted that all cargoes transported by rail or road will be accepted for transportation.

By choosing the new service, the customer will be able to accurately predict the final cost of transportation and delivery time, as the train will travel without queues at the border. Another significant advantage of the railroad is its much lower impact on environmental pollution.

Despite the fact that the port is relatively far from the sea, cargoes are sent from the port to other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa - the company noted.

UZ emphasized that the port of Duisburg is located near the confluence of the Ruhr and Rhine rivers, about 190 kilometers from the North Sea.

It is the largest inland river port not only in Europe but also in the world. The port has 8 container terminals.

