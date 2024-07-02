"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch regular container trains between Ukraine and the German port of Duisburg

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78363 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 87006 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106642 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182081 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227251 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139920 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366852 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181298 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149387 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197781 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78363 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72763 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 87007 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106643 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9238 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11394 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15633 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36758 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38394 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch regular container trains between Ukraine and the German port of Duisburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20048 views

This summer, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to launch regular container and containerized trains between Ukraine and the port of Duisburg in Germany, which will allow it to predict transportation costs and delivery times while reducing environmental impact.

"Ukrzaliznytsia to launch regular container trains between Ukraine and the German port of Duisburg

"Ukrzaliznytsia will soon launch another service - regular container and container trains between Ukraine and the port of Duisburg in Germany. UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia and Duisburger Hafen Aktiengesellschaft plan to launch regular container and container trains between Ukraine and the port of Duisburg in the summer

- Ukrzaliznytsia said in .

The company adds that the first train on the route Liski CTS terminal - Duisburg port will depart this summer. It is noted that all cargoes transported by rail or road will be accepted for transportation.

By choosing the new service, the customer will be able to accurately predict the final cost of transportation and delivery time, as the train will travel without queues at the border. Another significant advantage of the railroad is its much lower impact on environmental pollution.

Ukrzaliznytsia has chosen a new supplier of food in high-speed trains23.04.24, 16:32 • 19073 views

Despite the fact that the port is relatively far from the sea, cargoes are sent from the port to other countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

- the company noted.

Addendum

UZ emphasized that  the port of Duisburg is located near the confluence of the Ruhr and Rhine rivers, about 190 kilometers from the North Sea.

It is the largest inland river port not only in Europe but also in the world. The port has 8 container terminals.

Recall

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an updated website for buying railway tickets with a modern design and enhanced functionality, including account verification via Diia.Signature and the possibility of cashless payment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Ukrainian Railways
Africa
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31