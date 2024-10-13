A tourist in the Carpathians felt sick. With the help of rescuers, he was taken to the hospital
Kyiv • UNN
Yesterday, on October 12, rescuers found three female tourists near Mount Shpytsia who had lost their way and got lost. Rescuers in Zakarpattia also helped a Kyiv resident who was hiking with his wife but suddenly felt unwell. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.
“Yesterday, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, three tourists lost their way near Mount Shpytsia and got lost. Rescuers found the women, gave them warm tea and helped them return to their place of temporary residence,” the SES reported.
Also yesterday, in Zakarpattia, a 49-year-old Kyiv resident was hiking with his wife when he suddenly felt unwell. In a conversation with the rescuers, the man, who turned out to be a doctor, suggested that he probably had appendicitis.
“On a Bogun all-terrain vehicle, the SES specialists reached the victim, provided first aid, and then transported the Kyiv tourists to the village of Luhy. Emergency medical workers were already waiting for them there and hospitalized the man,” the SES said.
Rescuers helped to find four mushroom pickers from Lviv region who got lost in the forest in Prykarpattia. They also found a man who had not returned from the forest near the village of Staryi Mizun.