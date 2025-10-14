Third of the 190 battles on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

A third of the 190 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 14, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 190 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 108 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 213 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,315 shellings, 69 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5,214 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command posts and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided aerial bombs and carried out 157 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Kutkivka and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske and in the direction of Olhivka, Lyman and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 65 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Novoekonomichne, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Myrolyubivka, Dachne, Filiya and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks on the positions of our troops near Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Yalta and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading troops attacked the positions of our defenders four times near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions three times in the direction of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

