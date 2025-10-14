Third of the 190 battles on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

$41.610.01
48.110.10
ukenru
06:24 AM • 3436 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
02:03 AM • 10165 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 21692 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 31073 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 34400 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 29167 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21134 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 18327 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 13239 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 14034 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
87%
750mm
Popular news
Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - MediaOctober 13, 10:24 PM • 18763 views
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 13332 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 14032 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 15083 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 13967 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 38269 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 38048 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 46360 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 43258 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 47880 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 18066 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 22792 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 24825 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 24812 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 52433 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

Third of the 190 battles on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

Over the past day, 190 combat engagements were recorded on the front, a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 108 airstrikes and used 5,214 kamikaze drones.

Third of the 190 battles on the front occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

A third of the 190 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 14, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 190 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 108 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 213 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,315 shellings, 69 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5,214 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command posts and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched six air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided aerial bombs and carried out 157 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Kutkivka and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske and in the direction of Olhivka, Lyman and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 65 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Novoekonomichne, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Myrolyubivka, Dachne, Filiya and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks on the positions of our troops near Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Yalta and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading troops attacked the positions of our defenders four times near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions three times in the direction of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day14.10.25, 07:29 • 14066 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupyansk